 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln corrections center employee accused of unauthorized communication with prisoner
0 comments

Lincoln corrections center employee accused of unauthorized communication with prisoner

{{featured_button_text}}

A food service specialist at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

The 26-year-old woman had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since Sept. 14 and has only worked at the Community Corrections Center.

She was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert