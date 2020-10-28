Lincoln corrections center employee accused of unauthorized communication with prisoner

A food service specialist at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Wednesday by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.
The 26-year-old woman had been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since Sept. 14 and has only worked at the Community Corrections Center.
She was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a felony.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.