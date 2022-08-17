Lincoln father and son indicted on federal drug charges

A Lincoln father-son duo allegedly distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl that led to the death of one individual and seriously injured two others, according to indictments filed in federal court.

Russell L. Rucks Sr., 51, and Russell L. Rucks Jr., 29, were both charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and a detectable amount of fentanyl between April 1 and Aug. 12 of 2021, according to the indictments.

Both were also charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine on or about Aug. 12, 2021.

Rucks Sr. was also charged with a count of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl on or about July 27 of 2021 that led to the death of the previously mentioned individual and the injury of one of the other individuals.

Rucks Jr. was also charged with a count of distribution of cocaine and fentanyl on or about July 24 of 2021 that led to the injury of the other mentioned individual.

Both men also face forfeiture of $5,584 that was seized on or around Aug. 12, 2021.

Rucks Sr. faces up to life imprisonment and fines totaling $12 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska. Rucks Jr. faces up to life imprisonment and fines totaling $7 million.