Lincoln health department orders two bars and Railyard commons to close

Two Lincoln bars and the Railyard commons area have been ordered to close for violations of the city's directed health measure, health officials announced Saturday.
Iguana's Pub, Longwells and the Railyard were ordered to be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's mask mandate went into effect Monday. It requires business owners to ensure their patrons age five and older wear face coverings anytime they can't maintain six feet of distance from other groups. The measure also requires businesses to limit parties to eight or less; to maintain at least six feet of distance between tables of patrons; and to limit capacity.
The health department said it had received a number of reports alleging that certain bars were in violation. Inspections conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning identified significant violations at the two bars and the Railyard, the health department said in a press release.
Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said the bars were closed only after attempts to educate and work with the establishments failed.
“The mask mandate and the other restrictions were issued to slow the spread of the virus and to help prevent further restrictions like the closing of bars,” Lopez said. “We need these businesses to work with us to prevent the further spread of the virus and the need to issue more limitations on our business community.”
A spokesperson for Railyard commons said the area is still navigating how to enforce the health measures in an outdoor space, the Lincoln Journal Star reported
"We plan to work with the health department to follow the directed health guidelines to keep the community safe," said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the marketing company that manages the Railyard.
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported 40 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the community total to 2,758. The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.
