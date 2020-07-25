Lincoln health department orders two bars and Railyard commons to close

Two Lincoln bars and the Railyard commons area have been ordered to close for violations of the city's directed health measure, health officials announced Saturday.

Iguana's Pub, Longwells and the Railyard were ordered to be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's mask mandate went into effect Monday. It requires business owners to ensure their patrons age five and older wear face coverings anytime they can't maintain six feet of distance from other groups. The measure also requires businesses to limit parties to eight or less; to maintain at least six feet of distance between tables of patrons; and to limit capacity.

The health department said it had received a number of reports alleging that certain bars were in violation. Inspections conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning identified significant violations at the two bars and the Railyard, the health department said in a press release.

Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said the bars were closed only after attempts to educate and work with the establishments failed.