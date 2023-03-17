A Lincoln man has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death after a 22-month-old died from his injuries Friday at Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Joshua Tackett, 32, was first taken into custody on weapons charges Tuesday after Lincoln police responded to CHI Health St. Elizabeth Sunday for a report of a child with injuries consistent with abuse, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Medical professionals told police that the boy had significant injuries and was in critical condition, according to an affidavit supporting emergency custody of the now-deceased boy and three siblings. The boy was later flown to Children's Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

In the affidavit, a Lincoln police officer wrote that the boy's mother said she had noticed numerous bruises and injuries on the boy since beginning her relationship with Tackett and that she "would find a new injury almost every other day."

The mother said Tackett told her two weeks earlier that he had passed out due to the sight of blood and fell on top of the boy, which caused the boy's leg to swell and left him unable to put any weight on the leg.

"This has caused (the boy) to not be able to walk and has been crawling throughout the house," the officer wrote, adding that the mother did not take the boy to a doctor.

The mother also said that the boy had fallen down the stairs and into a baby gate on March 9 and that after the fall he was lethargic, crankier than usual and wouldn't eat or drink much of anything, according to the affidavit.

The mother said that she had put the boy down for a nap at noon on Sunday, and when she returned around 3 p.m. he was unresponsive and would not open his eyes, according to the affidavit. The mother then took the boy to the hospital.

Investigators had identified Tackett as a suspect and were conducting surveillance at his residence near Seventh and G Streets in Lincoln Sunday when officers saw Tackett's mother, 58-year-old Karen Vestecka, walk into his residence and come out holding a pair of shoes and a green rifle case, according to an affidavit for Tackett's arrest.

Officers then contacted Vestecka in a traffic stop. She told officers Tackett had said the boy had a black eye, a swollen ankle and other bruising and that he wouldn't open his eyes and had a brain bleed, according to the affidavit. Tackett then reportedly told Vestecka he did not want to be involved in the case, and she agreed to remove the firearms from his residence since he is a convicted felon.

During a search of Tackett's residence, officers found a shotgun, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, officers received information that Tackett was staying at his brother's home near South 10th and Peach Streets in Lincoln, where officers took Tackett into custody on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the affidavit.

After the boy's death, Tackett, who was still in the Lancaster County Jail, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the release.

A court filing seeking emergency custody of the boy and his siblings on Tuesday noted the mother had two prior neglect cases. She has not been charged in connection with the boy's death, according to a review of electronic court records Friday.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.