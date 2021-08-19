Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with road rage incident

A 37-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony assault in connection with an apparent road rage incident.
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 8 a.m. near South 14th Street and Saltillo Road just south of Lincoln. Investigators determined that the arrestee and another man were driving separate vehicles when there was a traffic incident.
Both drivers stopped at a nearby gas station where the arrestee allegedly got out of his vehicle, walked over to the other driver and punched him in the face while he was still in his vehicle. The driver who said that he had been punched told deputies that he got out his vehicle and took pictures of the other man for use in a criminal complaint.
The arrestee then attempted to drive away, striking the other man and running over his leg. The second driver suffered minor injuries, but he did not require emergency medical attention at the scene, deputies said.
