A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk early Tuesday — for the second time in a four-hour period.

Lincoln police conducted a traffic stop Monday about 9:50 p.m. near 27th and E Streets. An investigation found the 26-year-old driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

The man's blood-alcohol level was .145, nearly twice the legal limit of .08, a police spokesman said. He was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to a sober party.

Hours later, police were called to the 5900 block of Holdrege Street at 1:40 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash and located the same driver. Officers found he was still intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of .204, more than twice the legal limit, the spokesman said.

The driver was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of driving while drunk, negligent driving and have no proof of insurance.

