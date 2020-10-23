Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide

A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a deadly single-vehicle crash Friday.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest following a fatal single-vehicle rollover crash at north 27th Street and Arbor Road in north Lincoln just before 2 p.m.

Troopers found Justin Stotts, 28, dead at the scene. Stotts was determined to be a passenger ejected from the vehicle. Another passenger, Jared Landry, 36, of Lincoln, was transported to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford Explorer driven by Travis Loseman, 29, was westbound on Arbor Road when Loseman lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, ejecting Stotts from the vehicle. Officials also determined that Loseman was impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash.

Loseman was arrested and booked into Lancaster County Corrections on suspicion of felony motor vehicle homicide-DUI and driving under suspension. The investigation remains ongoing.

