Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse involving 1-month-old child

A 38-year-old man was charged with felony child abuse Tuesday after his wife took their 1-month-old son to a Lincoln hospital.

Lincoln police were called to the hospital about 8 p.m. Saturday after doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital examined the infant and found him to have multiple fractures. Investigators learned from the mother that she had been out of the home and that the father was responsible for the injuries, according to an affidavit filed in Lancaster County.

The father was interviewed at Lincoln's police headquarters where, according to affidavit, he admitted squeezing the child until he stopped crying. Bail was set Tuesday at $15,000 and Lally was released.

The child is recovering at an Omaha hospital. Anyone who suspects child abuse can anonymously report the incident to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 800-652-1999.