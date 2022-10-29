Lincoln man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing traffic stops

A Lincoln man was killed in a motorcycle crash after fleeing from multiple traffic stops Friday night, state troopers said.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 25-year-old Hadeer Ali crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 180 near the Cornhusker Highway interchange in Lincoln after fleeing two attempted traffic stops. The crash was observed from a State Patrol helicopter.

Troopers say that they first tried to stop Ali at 9:20 p.m. Friday after seeing him driving without plates in east Lincoln. He fled from the stop, and troopers did not pursue him.

A patrol helicopter was airborne at the time and began to track the motorcycle as it drove throughout Lincoln. Troopers say that the motorcycle was seen splitting lanes between vehicles and driving recklessly.

The motorcycle was tracked to downtown Lincoln, where troopers tried to make another traffic stop near the Haymarket area at 10 p.m. The motorcycle driver drove onto the sidewalk and nearly struck pedestrians before fleeing, according to the patrol. A pursuit was not initiated.

The patrol helicopter continued to track the motorcycle, which entered Interstate 180 at 10:09 p.m. The motorcycle struck the back of a vehicle and crashed near the Cornhusker Highway interchange. Ali was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash.