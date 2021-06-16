Lincoln man dies of gunshot wounds; police ask to see partygoers' cellphone videos

A Lincoln man who was shot at a party early Saturday has died, and Lincoln police are asking to see partygoers' cellphone video of the event.

Just before 4:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of gunshots near 60th and Adams Streets, just west of Lincoln Northeast High School property. They found Deontae Abron, 31, with facial injuries from a gunshot wound. Abron was taken to a Lincoln hospital and then transported to a hospital in Omaha, where police said he died Tuesday of his injuries.

After conducting interviews, investigators have determined that a disturbance involving many people had occurred at a party. A fight broke out around 4 a.m., and someone fired gunshots. Many people then fled from the area.

Officers found several spent shell casings and spotted damage to a residence on the block. They still interviewing people and processing evidence, police said.

People with information about what happened are encouraged to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Police said "multiple people recorded this incident" on cellphones, and they ask that people with video footage come forward.

