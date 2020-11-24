Lincoln man gets 47 years in federal prison for sex trafficking

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 47 years in federal prison for prostituting young girls.

Devin L. Ashford targeted runaways and girls in foster care, enticed them into prostitution and then beat, starved or pushed drugs on them to force them to provide sexual services, according to court records and a press release issued Tuesday.

Ashford was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution.

There is no parole in the federal system. The 33-year-old Ashford will be 80 years old when he’s released from prison.

Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard said the sentence was intended to prevent Ashford from harming any other girls and to send a message to others who might do as Ashford did.

“For those thinking that pimping is a lifestyle, there will be a cost for doing business,” Gerrard said in a statement. “Here that cost was 47 years in federal prison.”