Lincoln man is arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse involving 1-month-old child

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse after his wife took their 1-month-old child to a Lincoln hospital.

Lincoln police were called to the hospital about 8 p.m. Saturday after doctors examined the child and found it to have multiple fractures as well as a head injury. Investigators determined that the father was responsible for the injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The father was interviewed at Lincoln's police headquarters before being booked into the Lancaster County Jail about 1 a.m. Sunday. He is awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone who suspects child abuse can anonymously report the incident to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 800-652-1999.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.