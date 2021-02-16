Lincoln man is arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse involving 1-month-old child

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse after his wife took their 1-month-old child to a Lincoln hospital.
Lincoln police were called to the hospital about 8 p.m. Saturday after doctors examined the child and found it to have multiple fractures as well as a head injury. Investigators determined that the father was responsible for the injuries, a police spokeswoman said.
The father was interviewed at Lincoln's police headquarters before being booked into the Lancaster County Jail about 1 a.m. Sunday. He is awaiting his first court appearance.
Anyone who suspects child abuse can anonymously report the incident to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 800-652-1999.
