Lincoln man pleads guilty to threatening election official

A Lincoln man Thursday pleaded guilty to making multiple online threats to an unnamed election official.

Travis Ford, 42, faces up to two years in prison for a series of threatening Instagram comments he posted to the official's account in August 2021, according to the Department of Justice. He accepted a plea deal and admitted to one count of threatening use of a telecommunications device.

"Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you," one comment says. "This world is unpredictable these days ... anything can happen to anyone."

Another reads: "Do you feel safe? You shouldn't. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?"

According to the Department of Justice, Ford made similar threats on Instagram pages associated with President Joe Biden.

The FBI's Denver office investigated the case with assistance from FBI Omaha, according to a press release. The investigation is part of the Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force, which was formed last summer by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The task force, led by the FBI and U.S. Attorneys' Offices, assesses reported threats and prosecutes when necessary.

"Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people's safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats and hold perpetrators accountable," Garland said in a press release.

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

