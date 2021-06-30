Lincoln man pleads no contest to motor vehicle homicide in death of 28-year-old

A 30-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.
Travis J. Loseman entered his plea Wednesday in Lancaster County Court after prosecutors reduced the charge from felony motor vehicle homicide. He faces up to a year in jail when he is sentenced in September.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies determined that Loseman was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Arbor Road near North 27th Street when the crash occurred about 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Loseman had lost control of the Explorer, which rolled multiple times, officials said.
Justin Stotts, 28, of Lincoln, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Jared Landry, 36, also of Lincoln, was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus for treatment of his injuries.
