A Lincoln man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

Dylan Roberts, 31, was federally charged in September 2022 after a Lincoln man overdosed on cocaine sold by Roberts. The cocaine was later tested and found to have contained fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid driving a spike in overdose deaths across the U.S.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska, Roberts sold cocaine to a man in Lincoln in August 2021. That man used the cocaine in a vehicle outside his home and lost consciousness shortly thereafter.

When emergency services arrived, the man was lying on the ground outside his home. He was taken to the hospital and administered multiple doses of Narcan, an intranasal drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. He survived and was able to tell police that he bought the cocaine from Roberts.

Roberts almost immediately pleaded guilty to the charge. He faced a maximum of life in prison, but in exchange for his guilty plea, he was offered the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years. During a plea hearing, Roberts said under oath that he did not know the cocaine he was selling contained fentanyl.

Prosecutors did not move for detention in Roberts' case, and he has been on pretrial release since charges were filed.