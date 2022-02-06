Lincoln man sentenced to 3 years of probation for attempted child abuse

A 39-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to three years of probation after pleading no contest to attempted child abuse.

Thomas W. Lally reached a plea agreement with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office. He agreed to plead no contest in exchange for the charge being amended from intentional child abuse.

On Feb. 13, 2021. Lally's wife took their 1-month-old son to a Lincoln hospital. Police were called after doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital examined the infant and found him to have multiple fractures.

Investigators learned from the mother that she had been out of the home and that the father was responsible for the injuries, according to an affidavit filed in Lancaster County. Lally was interviewed at Lincoln's police headquarters where, according to affidavit, he admitted squeezing the child until he stopped crying.

The child was transferred to an Omaha hospital. Anyone who suspects child abuse can anonymously report the incident to the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline at 800-652-1999.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.