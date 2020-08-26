Lincoln man sentenced to prison for using drone to try to deliver drugs to prisoners

A Lincoln man who was found guilty of using a drone to try to drop marijuana into the Lincoln Correctional Center yard has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Robert M. Kinser, 38, was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court. He had pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of a controlled substance.

Judge John Colborn also sentenced Kinser to six months in prison for attempt of a felony. He ordered Kinser to serve the sentences at the same time.

In February 2018, an inmate on a work detail found a DJI Phantom 4 drone and two bags outside the prison at 3216 W. Van Dorn St., a Nebraska State Patrol investigator said in an affidavit.

One of the bags contained just over half an ounce of marijuana. The other contained tobacco and rolling papers.

Pedram Nabegh of the patrol said in the affidavit that an investigation determined that Kinser owned the drone and had operated it over the prison. Nabegh said 13 photographs and six movie files extracted from the drone's memory card helped to identify Kinser as the drone operator when the drone flew over the prison.