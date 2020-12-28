Lincoln man, two dogs shot during Christmas home invasion

A 39-year-old Lincoln man and his two dogs were shot during a home invasion early Christmas morning, police said Monday.
Lincoln police were called to the 2800 block of North Third Street, just west of Interstate 80 and south of Adams Street, about 12:30 a.m. by a neighbor who reported hearing shots fired. Officers located a man with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
The victim told police that two men forced their way into the residence, started yelling and fired multiple shots, police said. The resident was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
The injuries to the dogs were also not thought to be life threatening, police said. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
