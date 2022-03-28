Lincoln man will serve jail time after company failed to deposit payroll taxes with IRS

A Lincoln business owner was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for failing to pay withholding and payroll taxes, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

Janis Strautkalns, 48, will serve six months in custody followed by six months of home confinement and, subsequently, three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $90,586 in restitution, $10,000 of which already has been repaid.

Strautkalns owned and operated Lincoln Guards Security Co.

From the third quarter of 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2018, Strautkalns withheld payroll taxes, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes, from his employees' paychecks but did not forward the money to the IRS.

“When a business owner collects and then fails to pay over the hard-earned money of their employees, as in the case of Mr. Strautkalns, he is essentially stealing from the future retirement benefits of his employees,” said Charles Miller, assistant special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation. “Unpaid employment taxes are a substantial problem, and (the IRS) will continue to pursue those employers that intend to line their own pockets by robbing from those that work for them.”

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.

