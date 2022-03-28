 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln man will serve jail time after company failed to deposit payroll taxes with IRS

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln business owner was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for failing to pay withholding and payroll taxes, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.

Janis Strautkalns, 48, will serve six months in custody followed by six months of home confinement and, subsequently, three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $90,586 in restitution, $10,000 of which already has been repaid.

Strautkalns owned and operated Lincoln Guards Security Co.

From the third quarter of 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2018, Strautkalns withheld payroll taxes, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes, from his employees' paychecks but did not forward the money to the IRS.

“When a business owner collects and then fails to pay over the hard-earned money of their employees, as in the case of Mr. Strautkalns, he is essentially stealing from the future retirement benefits of his employees,” said Charles Miller, assistant special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation. “Unpaid employment taxes are a substantial problem, and (the IRS) will continue to pursue those employers that intend to line their own pockets by robbing from those that work for them.”

People are also reading…

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.

What you missed recently in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

Jeff Fortenberry trial offered tangled web of oddities
Crime News
top story

Jeff Fortenberry trial offered tangled web of oddities

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

References to elephants, horses, opossums and raccoons weren't the only things that stood out about the Jeff Fortenberry trial. 

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case
Crime-and-courts

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

  • PEYTON NICKS Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary teacher to contact the office or their local law enforcement agency.

Omaha woman dies after being struck by car near 26th and Lake
Crime News

Omaha woman dies after being struck by car near 26th and Lake

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday.

Man crashes vehicle into Omaha city bus after abducting family at knifepoint, police say
Crime News

Man crashes vehicle into Omaha city bus after abducting family at knifepoint, police say

  • Bennet Goldstein
  • Updated
  • 0

Three children were injured Thursday evening after they were forced into a car at knifepoint and the driver later crashed the vehicle into a city bus near Midtown Crossing, according to police.

Nebraskans increasingly targeted by crypto scams
Crime-and-courts

Nebraskans increasingly targeted by crypto scams

  • Bennet Goldstein
  • Updated
  • 0

Growing demand for cryptocurrency, an unregulated marketplace and a public largely unfamiliar with the digital tender has created fruitful conditions for scammers, according to new research.

Jeff Fortenberry found guilty on all 3 counts
Crime-and-courts
topical

Jeff Fortenberry found guilty on all 3 counts

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.

Papillion man charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting animals
Crime News

Papillion man charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting animals

  • Bob Glissmann
  • Updated
  • 0

A Papillion man has been charged after officials seized and removed 665 animals from his home, including 70 that were found dead.

Nebraska agencies searching for Tecumseh woman's remains near Table Rock
Crime-and-courts

Nebraska agencies searching for Tecumseh woman's remains near Table Rock

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

About 150 people will scour up to 700 acres of land in southeast Nebraska over the next three days to search for the remains of a 55-year-old woman missing since June.

Omaha man accused in slaying of 19-year-old was returning fire, detective testifies
Crime News

Omaha man accused in slaying of 19-year-old was returning fire, detective testifies

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

Omahan Davelle Giles, 26, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Douglas County judge ruled Wednesday. 

Attorney: Prosecutor told Fortenberry not to get rid of dirty money
Crime News

Attorney: Prosecutor told Fortenberry not to get rid of dirty money

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Jeff Fortenberry’s legal team opened the Nebraska congressman’s defense against charges of lying and deception with another member of Congress.

Fortenberry called police on federal agents investigating illegal campaign contributions
Crime-and-courts

Fortenberry called police on federal agents investigating illegal campaign contributions

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.

Omaha man who fell over railing in Capitol District has died
Crime News

Omaha man who fell over railing in Capitol District has died

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13. 

Jury returns first-degree murder verdict in Lincoln police officer's 2020 shooting
Crime-and-courts

Jury returns first-degree murder verdict in Lincoln police officer's 2020 shooting

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
  • 0

Following the verdicts, Herrera's family watched as deputies put handcuffs on Felipe Vazquez and led him out of the courtroom.

Man in Sarpy County is released after being sentenced for 3 third-degree sexual assaults
Crime News

Man in Sarpy County is released after being sentenced for 3 third-degree sexual assaults

  • Kevin Cole
  • Updated
  • 0

A former worker at a Sarpy County apartment complex was released from custody after being sentenced for three misdemeanors in the sexual assaults of three women.

Crash kills Omaha driver seen racing other vehicle near Millard
Crime News

Crash kills Omaha driver seen racing other vehicle near Millard

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.

Nebraska Supreme Court rejects challenge to law that lets investors take property over unpaid taxes
Crime-and-courts

Nebraska Supreme Court rejects challenge to law that lets investors take property over unpaid taxes

  • Molly Ashford
  • Updated
  • 0

The decision brings an end to a years-long fight by a Nebraska man to keep his home of 27 years. Kevin Fair, a Scottsbluff resident, will lose his modest house as a result of the decision.

Day 2 of Fortenberry trial sheds light on congressman's relationship with Nigerian billionaire
Crime-and-courts
topical

Day 2 of Fortenberry trial sheds light on congressman's relationship with Nigerian billionaire

  • Todd Cooper
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney in court Friday went after the FBI's investigation. Several times, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. rebuffed the congressman's attorney, telling him to “lower the temperature.”

Fingerprints link teen accused in Omaha woman's slaying to 2019 burglary, officials say
Crime News

Fingerprints link teen accused in Omaha woman's slaying to 2019 burglary, officials say

  • Alia Conley
  • Updated
  • 0

A teen accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed in 2019.

Interpretation of 2011 law keeps some Nebraska prisoners behind bars longer than intended
Crime-and-courts

Interpretation of 2011 law keeps some Nebraska prisoners behind bars longer than intended

  • Natalia Alamdari Flatwater Free Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska prison officials drafted a 2011 law aimed at letting well-behaved prisoners get out sooner. Now the state says the law's wording doesn't allow what the authors intended.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert