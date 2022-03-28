Lincoln man will serve jail time after company failed to deposit payroll taxes with IRS

A Lincoln business owner was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court for failing to pay withholding and payroll taxes, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska.
Janis Strautkalns, 48, will serve six months in custody followed by six months of home confinement and, subsequently, three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $90,586 in restitution, $10,000 of which already has been repaid.
Strautkalns owned and operated Lincoln Guards Security Co.
From the third quarter of 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2018, Strautkalns withheld payroll taxes, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes, from his employees' paychecks but did not forward the money to the IRS.
“When a business owner collects and then fails to pay over the hard-earned money of their employees, as in the case of Mr. Strautkalns, he is essentially stealing from the future retirement benefits of his employees,” said Charles Miller, assistant special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation. “Unpaid employment taxes are a substantial problem, and (the IRS) will continue to pursue those employers that intend to line their own pockets by robbing from those that work for them.”
People are also reading…
The Internal Revenue Service investigated the case.
What you missed recently in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
References to elephants, horses, opossums and raccoons weren't the only things that stood out about the Jeff Fortenberry trial.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary teacher to contact the office or their local law enforcement agency.
A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday.
Three children were injured Thursday evening after they were forced into a car at knifepoint and the driver later crashed the vehicle into a city bus near Midtown Crossing, according to police.
Growing demand for cryptocurrency, an unregulated marketplace and a public largely unfamiliar with the digital tender has created fruitful conditions for scammers, according to new research.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
A Papillion man has been charged after officials seized and removed 665 animals from his home, including 70 that were found dead.
About 150 people will scour up to 700 acres of land in southeast Nebraska over the next three days to search for the remains of a 55-year-old woman missing since June.
Omahan Davelle Giles, 26, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Douglas County judge ruled Wednesday.
Jeff Fortenberry’s legal team opened the Nebraska congressman’s defense against charges of lying and deception with another member of Congress.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.
Following the verdicts, Herrera's family watched as deputies put handcuffs on Felipe Vazquez and led him out of the courtroom.
A former worker at a Sarpy County apartment complex was released from custody after being sentenced for three misdemeanors in the sexual assaults of three women.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
The decision brings an end to a years-long fight by a Nebraska man to keep his home of 27 years. Kevin Fair, a Scottsbluff resident, will lose his modest house as a result of the decision.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney in court Friday went after the FBI's investigation. Several times, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. rebuffed the congressman's attorney, telling him to “lower the temperature.”
A teen accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed in 2019.
Nebraska prison officials drafted a 2011 law aimed at letting well-behaved prisoners get out sooner. Now the state says the law's wording doesn't allow what the authors intended.