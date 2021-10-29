Lincoln pair indicted in connection to fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from State Patrol

At separate hearings Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton argued for their continued detention pending trial.

While Idigima doesn't have a substantial criminal history, Fullerton said, "she was in basically a position of public trust with the State Patrol's evidence room and is alleged to have stolen significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, which were then suspected to have been distributed by her codefendant to other persons."

Idigima's attorney, Jamel Connor, said she had only one speeding ticket on her record, has lived all her life in Lincoln and has four children, three of whom are minors.

Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart said there was a presumption of detention in the case, and the grand jury has found that she was able to "under the nose of the Nebraska State Patrol do some fairly significant criminal activity."

"If she can work in their facility and they can't see it, how is Pretrial Services to trust anything she says about her conduct while they're trying to supervise her," she said.

Zwart said on the other hand, Idigima has some medical issues that had significant risk of problems if she were to be in custody in a jail cell and likely wouldn't do well if she were to get COVID-19 there.