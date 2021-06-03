Lincoln police: 23-year-old woman disappeared under 'suspicious circumstances'

Lincoln police are asking for the public's help in finding a 23-year-old woman who they say has disappeared under "suspicious circumstances."

Carly Schaaf last was seen around 9:30 a.m. May 17 at her home on Worthington Avenue east of Bryan Medical Center's west hospital campus near 16th and South Streets.

Investigators have conducted multiple interviews and examined digital evidence in trying to determine where Schaaf might be. Police said she left without her belongings and her computer. She also left her dogs, which police said were precious to her, and has not communicated with her family, which is uncharacteristic of her.

Schaaf is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that last was dyed black. She also has a nose ring and gauges in her ears, and has tattoos on her wrist, ankle, abdomen and forearm.

People who have information about where Schaaf might be may call 402-441-9903 or 911.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.