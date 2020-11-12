Lincoln police arrest man in connection with theft of $35,000 of medical supplies

Lincoln police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of receiving stolen property in connection with the theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment.

The theft occurred Monday in southeast Lincoln. A 34-year-old man had left several packages near his garage in the 7800 block of 97th Bay, south of Pine Lake Road, to be picked up by a FedEx driver.

About 4:20 p.m., a FedEx driver contacted the shipper to ask for the packages, and they were found to be missing. The shipper, who works for a spinal implant supply company, reported that the contents were valued at approximately $35,000.

Surveillance video from neighbors, police said, showed a red pickup with a ladder rack driving in the area during the time the theft took place. The owner of the vehicle contacted police Wednesday and told officers that one of his associates had borrowed the truck around the time of the theft.