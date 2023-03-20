Two Ceresco, Nebraska, men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglary in connection with the theft of nearly $60,000 in cold storage panels from a north Lincoln bar that is under construction.

The men are accused of committing burglaries at Lil Risky, 4620 Bair Ave., on Dec. 27, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15. On each occasion, panels for a walk-in cooler were taken, according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. Total estimated loss from the business is $59,000, he said.

Cold storage panels are often made of high-density foam, according to a representative of Dennis Supply Co. in Lincoln. The panels are specifically designed to keep the interior of a walk-in cooler or freezer at a consistent temperature, he said.

Officers, the police spokesman said, received assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol executing a search warrant at a residence in Ceresco on Sunday. All of the stolen cooler panels were located at the residence.