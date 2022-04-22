Lincoln police find more than $1M worth of drugs after traffic stop

Lincoln police found more than $1 million worth of drugs after a traffic stop Thursday.

Authorities said an officer stopped a truck pulling an enclosed trailer near U.S. Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

During a search, officers found 481 pounds of marijuana and 4,272 THC vape pens with a combined street value of $1,133,000. They also found $1,473 in cash.

The 47-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of currency.

