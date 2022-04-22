 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police find more than $1M worth of drugs after traffic stop

  • Updated
Lincoln police found more than $1 million worth of drugs after a traffic stop Thursday. 

Authorities said an officer stopped a truck pulling an enclosed trailer near U.S. Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way just before 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Drugs found during Lincoln traffic stop

Lincoln police reported Friday that they had found 481 pounds of marijuana and 4,272 THC vape pens during a traffic stop. 

During a search, officers found 481 pounds of marijuana and 4,272 THC vape pens with a combined street value of $1,133,000. They also found $1,473 in cash. 

The 47-year-old driver was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of currency. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

