Lincoln police have released the names involved in a fatal stabbing on Sunday night.

Joseph Kruger, 40, was taken to Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Kruger’s arrest came after police allege he stabbed his stepfather, 59-year-old Mark Kruger, once in the chest in the 6200 block of Baldwin Avenue near Lincoln Northeast High School. Police arrived at the scene around 7 p.m.

Officers performed life-saving measures on Mark Kruger. He was then taken to a Lincoln hospital where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. A police spokesman declined to offer details of what led to the stabbing pending the investigation’s outcome. Joseph Kruger is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon.