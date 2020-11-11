 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigate theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment
0 comments

Lincoln police investigate theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating the theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment that had been left outside a home for pickup by FedEx. 

The incident occurred Monday in southeast Lincoln, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. A 34-year-old man left several packages near his garage on the 7800 block of 97th Bay about 4 p.m. to be picked up by a FedEx driver. 

About 4:20 p.m., a FedEx driver contacted the shipper to ask for the packages, and they were found to be missing. The shipper, who works for a spinal implant supply company, reported the contents were valued at approximately $35,000. 

Surveillance video from neighbors, police said, shows a red pickup with a ladder rack driving in the area during the time the theft took place. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert