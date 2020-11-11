Lincoln police investigate theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment

Lincoln police are investigating the theft of $35,000 worth of medical equipment that had been left outside a home for pickup by FedEx.

The incident occurred Monday in southeast Lincoln, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. A 34-year-old man left several packages near his garage on the 7800 block of 97th Bay about 4 p.m. to be picked up by a FedEx driver.

About 4:20 p.m., a FedEx driver contacted the shipper to ask for the packages, and they were found to be missing. The shipper, who works for a spinal implant supply company, reported the contents were valued at approximately $35,000.

Surveillance video from neighbors, police said, shows a red pickup with a ladder rack driving in the area during the time the theft took place. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

