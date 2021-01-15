 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating van decked out to look like a police vehicle
0 comments

Lincoln police investigating van decked out to look like a police vehicle

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating a report of a police van being driven erratically in the city.

It turns out it wasn't a police vehicle, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

Someone called police on Thursday and reported seeing the vehicle, a white and black van that had the word "Police" on the side, around midnight Jan. 8, Officer Erin Spilker said. Its high-beam headlights were flashing and the driver was revving the engine and tailgating, the person told police.

lincolnpolicesuv

An actual Lincoln Police Department SUV.

Investigators learned that other people may have spotted the vehicle around Lincoln.

Police sent out photos of a police cruiser and a police SUV to remind people of what they look like.

People with information about the vehicle are encouraged to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert