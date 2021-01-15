Lincoln police investigating van decked out to look like a police vehicle

Lincoln police are investigating a report of a police van being driven erratically in the city.
It turns out it wasn't a police vehicle, a police spokeswoman said Friday.
Someone called police on Thursday and reported seeing the vehicle, a white and black van that had the word "Police" on the side, around midnight Jan. 8, Officer Erin Spilker said. Its high-beam headlights were flashing and the driver was revving the engine and tailgating, the person told police.
Investigators learned that other people may have spotted the vehicle around Lincoln.
Police sent out photos of a police cruiser and a police SUV to remind people of what they look like.
People with information about the vehicle are encouraged to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.