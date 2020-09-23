Lincoln police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run collision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal collision near 12th and Belmont Streets in north Lincoln.

Hani S. Hadgi, 29, of Lincoln, is accused of causing the death of a pedestrian, Victor Melendez II, 41, of Lincoln, on Monday night. Melendez died at a Lincoln hospital after being struck by a vehicle about 10:30 p.m., police said.

According to a police incident report, officers located a 2013 GMC Terrain belonging to Hadgi after it became disabled about a block from the collision scene. Investigators said debris from the collision and witness statements helped them determine that the SUV was eastbound on Garber Street before it left the road and hit Melendez.

The SUV continued eastbound before hitting a street sign and coming to a rest at the intersection of 12th and Garber Streets, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.