Lincoln police make arrest in slaying of 29-year-old man
A man is dead and a suspect is in custody in a homicide case that the Lincoln Police Department said it is investigating.

The homicide was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Vine Street, according to Lincoln authorities.

The victim was identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Trevious Clark of Lincoln.

With a person in custody, the department said there is no danger to the public.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

