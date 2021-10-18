Lincoln police make arrest in slaying of 29-year-old

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody in a homicide case that the Lincoln Police Department said it is investigating.

The homicide was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Vine Street, according to Lincoln authorities.

Police are withholding the name of the 29-year-old victim until family has been notified.

With a person in custody, the department said there is no danger to the public.

