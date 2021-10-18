 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police make arrest in slaying of 29-year-old
0 comments

Lincoln police make arrest in slaying of 29-year-old

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody in a homicide case that the Lincoln Police Department said it is investigating.

The homicide was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Vine Street, according to Lincoln authorities.

Police are withholding the name of the 29-year-old victim until family has been notified.

With a person in custody, the department said there is no danger to the public.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert