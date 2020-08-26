Lincoln police officer in critical condition after being shot while trying to serve arrest warrant

A veteran Lincoln police officer suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot Wednesday morning while helping serve a warrant in connection with a homicide case, Lincoln’s police chief said.
The officer, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon at Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln, said Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. The officer has been on the force 23 years. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in critical condition.
The shooting occurred as the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the Lincoln Police Department’s gang unit and police investigators were trying to serve a search warrant on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez, according to Bliemeister.
Vazquez was wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault in connection with the March killing of Edward Varejcka. Officers had been searching for Vazquez since Friday and had information that he was at the residence, Bliemeister said Wednesday afternoon at a press conference.
As officers were trying to contact Vazquez inside the residence, Vazquez and another man came crashing out a window, firing a weapon, Bliemeister said. The Lincoln police officer was shot. Another officer returned fire, but neither of the suspects was hit, Bliemeister said.
It’s not clear who fired the shot that struck the officer or whether the officer was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
Vazquez and the other man, Orion J. Ross, 19, then ran, with Ross being apprehended quickly. Officers followed Vazquez as he ran through yards and took shelter inside a house. When he came out, he was arrested.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer, his family and friends as he fights for his life,” Bliemeister said.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the shooting is a reminder of the dangers of police work.
“Today’s shooting of a Lincoln police officer is a reminder that our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to keep our city safe,” she said. “On behalf of the entire community, we extend our best wishes to the officer for a quick and full recovery from his injuries.”
The circumstances of this shooting are similar to those of the shooting that claimed the life of a well-liked Omaha police officer, Kerrie Orozco.
Orozco was killed in 2015 as she and others with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in connection with a shooting. The man who shot Orozco near 30th Street and Martin Avenue was killed in the exchange of gunfire with police.
The Lincoln shooting occurred near 33rd and Vine Streets, Officer Erin Spilker said. An “officer down” call came over the police scanner at 11:34 a.m.
The investigation into Wednesday’s shooting continues, Lincoln police said, but there is no danger to the public.
The arrest warrant that Lincoln police officers were attempting to serve Wednesday stemmed from the March 8 death of Varejcka, 36, who was stabbed at an apartment.
Police said that at least three people entered the apartment near 22nd and Orchard Streets. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.
Marsalis Phillips, 16, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the stabbing.
A number of area law enforcement officers and departments, including in Omaha and Ralston, took to social media Wednesday afternoon to offer their support and prayers for the wounded officer and the Lincoln Police Department.
“Prayers for this Lincoln Officer shot while serving a warrant,” the Omaha Police Officers Association tweeted.
This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.
