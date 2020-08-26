Lincoln police officer in critical condition after being shot while trying to serve arrest warrant

Vazquez and the other man, Orion J. Ross, 19, then ran, with Ross being apprehended quickly. Officers followed Vazquez as he ran through yards and took shelter inside a house. When he came out, he was arrested.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer, his family and friends as he fights for his life,” Bliemeister said.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the shooting is a reminder of the dangers of police work.

“Today’s shooting of a Lincoln police officer is a reminder that our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to keep our city safe,” she said. “On behalf of the entire community, we extend our best wishes to the officer for a quick and full recovery from his injuries.”

The circumstances of this shooting are similar to those of the shooting that claimed the life of a well-liked Omaha police officer, Kerrie Orozco.

Orozco was killed in 2015 as she and others with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in connection with a shooting. The man who shot Orozco near 30th Street and Martin Avenue was killed in the exchange of gunfire with police.