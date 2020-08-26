Lincoln police officer in critical condition after being wounded while trying to serve arrest warrant

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the shooting is a reminder of the dangers of police work.

“Today’s shooting of a Lincoln police officer is a reminder that our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to keep our city safe," she said. "On behalf of the entire community, we extend our best wishes to the officer for a quick and full recovery from his injuries. Our thoughts are with him and his family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time.”

The circumstances of this shooting are similar to those that claimed the life of a well-liked Omaha police officer, Kerrie Orozco.

Orozco was shot as she and others with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in connection with a shooting. Orozco's shooting occurred in 2015 near 30th Street and Martin Avenue. The man who shot Orozco was killed when another officer returned fire.

The Lincoln shooting occurred near 33rd and Vine Streets, Police Officer Erin Spilker said.

An "officer down" call came over the police scanner shortly after 11:34 a.m.

The investigation into Wednesday's shooting continues, Lincoln police said, but there is no danger to the public.