Lincoln police officer in critical condition after being wounded while trying to serve arrest warrant

A veteran Lincoln police officer sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot Wednesday morning while serving a warrant in connection with a homicide case, Lincoln's police chief said.
The officer, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon at Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln, said Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister. The officer had been on the force 23 years. As of 3:45 p.m., he remained in critical condition.
The shooting occurred as the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, the Lincoln Police Department's Gang Unit and Lincoln police investigators were trying to serve a search warrant on 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez, according to Bliemeister.
Vazquez was wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault in connection with the March killing of Edward Varejcka. Officers had been searching for Vazquez since Friday and had information he was at the residence, Bliemeister said Wednesday afternoon at a press conference.
As officers were trying to contact those inside the residence, someone shot the officer, and another police officer returned fire, Bliemeister said. No suspects were injured.
Vazquez and another teen, Orion J. Ross, 19, fled from the residence and were arrested a short time later, the chief said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer, his family and friends as he fights for his life," Bliemeister said.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the shooting is a reminder of the dangers of police work.
“Today’s shooting of a Lincoln police officer is a reminder that our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to keep our city safe," she said. "On behalf of the entire community, we extend our best wishes to the officer for a quick and full recovery from his injuries. Our thoughts are with him and his family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time.”
The circumstances of this shooting are similar to those that claimed the life of a well-liked Omaha police officer, Kerrie Orozco.
Orozco was shot as she and others with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant on a man wanted in connection with a shooting. Orozco's shooting occurred in 2015 near 30th Street and Martin Avenue. The man who shot Orozco was killed when another officer returned fire.
The Lincoln shooting occurred near 33rd and Vine Streets, Police Officer Erin Spilker said.
An "officer down" call came over the police scanner shortly after 11:34 a.m.
The investigation into Wednesday's shooting continues, Lincoln police said, but there is no danger to the public.
Before the arrest attempt, police contacted Lincoln Public Schools so that they could take precautions at area schools. After the shooting, police searched for the two suspects in the area between 33rd and 35th, Vine to O Streets, using K-9s and with guns drawn. One area elementary school, Hartley Elementary, went into full lockdown. That means students were kept away from the windows, interior doors were locked and lights were turned off.
The search warrant involved the death of Varejcka, 36, who was stabbed at an apartment March 8.
Police said that Wednesday morning, at least three people entered the apartment near 22nd and Orchard Streets sometime before 3:30. A fight broke out, and one of the intruders stabbed Varejcka in the torso several times.
Marsalis Phillips, 16, is accused of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the stabbing.
A number of area law enforcement officers and departments, including in Omaha and Ralston, took to social media Wednesday afternoon to offer their support and prayers for the wounded officer and the Lincoln Police Department.
"Prayers for this Lincoln Officer shot while serving a warrant," the Omaha Police Officers Association tweeted.
This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.
