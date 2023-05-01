A 22-year-old Lincoln woman who was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving drunk is also accused of biting a Lancaster County Jail officer on the face.

The incident began about 2:20 a.m. near the downtown intersection of 14th and O Streets, a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department said. Officers approached a vehicle that was stopped in the street with its hazard lights flashing.

The vehicle drove away, nearly striking an officer in the street. The vehicle stopped at 13th and N Streets where the female driver refused to exit and had to be removed by force, the spokesman said.

The driver refused an alcohol breath test and was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. As officers were attempting to remove the woman from the backseat of a police cruiser, she allegedly bit a corrections officer on the face near the jaw line and held on for approximately four seconds, the spokesman said, leaving a distinct bite mark.

In addition to DUI and assault of an officer, the woman was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, refusing a chemical test and resisting arrest.