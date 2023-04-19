A 32-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.

Marciyanna Nielsen was then found guilty and ordered to appear for sentencing in June. She faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Nielsen was found guilty of causing the death of Jeffery Zeiger, 45, of Lincoln, on Sept. 24, 2022, near 19th and West O Streets. She also had been ticketed on suspicion of possession of marijuana, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman.

Investigators determined that Zeiger was traveling west on O Street about 2:30 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai sedan driven by Nielsen pulled into his path while attempting to turn east from 19th Street. Zeiger was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

Zeiger is survived by his wife, Marissa, two daughters and two brothers.