A 32-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.
Marciyanna Nielsen was then found guilty and ordered to appear for sentencing in June. She faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Nielsen was found guilty of causing the death of Jeffery Zeiger, 45, of Lincoln, on Sept. 24, 2022, near 19th and West O Streets. She also had been ticketed on suspicion of possession of marijuana, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman.
Investigators determined that Zeiger was traveling west on O Street about 2:30 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai sedan driven by Nielsen pulled into his path while attempting to turn east from 19th Street. Zeiger was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.
Zeiger is survived by his wife, Marissa, two daughters and two brothers.
People are also reading…
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Omaha police are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery in South Omaha Thursday afternoon.
The Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two maintenance workers at an apartment complex has been found incompetent for trial.
The 18-year-old male driver was taken into York County Jail on suspicion of theft, kidnapping, violation of a protection order against one of the children and other alleged offenses.
A judge has dismissed the criminal case against a former Wahoo police officer who had faced two charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child.
New Jersey cold case went from accidental death to suspected homicide | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the first chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison last month after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child.
A Hastings teenager was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of making terroristic threats after he allegedly made threats to students at Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield.
An Omaha man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.
A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper already serving a prison sentence for sexual assault of child in Sarpy County received additional jail time Monday in Scotts Bluff County for possession of child pornography and child enticement.
A Seward County deputy sheriff arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday after a traffic stop revealed the man was wanted by Pennsylvania authorities in connection with a man's death.
Two people were sentenced Monday in Sarpy County District Court to lengthy prison sentences in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.
Lincoln police on Monday identified the Lincoln man who was killed in a shooting Friday night. Police say dozens of teens were a house party where he was killed.
A Tecumseh, Nebraska woman charged with felony motor vehicle homicide is asking a Johnson County judge to reduce her $250,000 bail.
A 40-year-old man is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of assaulting a woman and then allegedly fondling himself inside a restaurant in Omaha’s Blackstone neighborhood.
A 29-year-old man was severely injured as a result of a reported assault involving a knife early Tuesday morning south of downtown Omaha.
A week after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, police have arrested another teenager in Michigan in connection with his death, according to authorities.
The 18-year-old is currently in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon.
An 55-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272