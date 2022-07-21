Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $150,000 in cash and gold by fake DEA agent

A Lincoln woman was scammed out of nearly $150,000, including more than $119,000 in gold, by someone posing as a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

The 68-year-old woman told Lincoln police that someone called her on July 11 to report an unauthorized purchase of a laptop computer on her Amazon account. She later was contacted by a person posing as a DEA agent who told her that credit cards and bank accounts had been opened in her name in several states.

The remedy the fake agent proposed was for the woman to transfer all the money she could to a different account "to verify it hadn't been laundered." She then was told to withdraw a total of $30,000 and place the money in a bag outside her house to be picked up by an agent, who would leave a cashier's check. The money was collected, but no cashier's check was left.

The next day, she was instructed to purchase $120,000 worth of gold. She bought $119,294 in gold. Two days later, she was told to place the gold outside of her residence to be picked up by an agent.

Approximately an hour later, she noticed the gold was gone. She became suspicious. She contacted the Lincoln Police Department, which now is investigating her loss of $149,294.

A spokesman for the Lincoln police said that law enforcement officers never would ask to be paid in cash, or precious metals, as part of an investigation. People should be suspicious of anyone asking for a bank account number. They are urged to contact the appropriate financial institution to verify the legitimacy of any request.