Lincoln woman shot in the face by a rubber bullet sues local law enforcement agencies

Helped by her friends to the hospital, Poole applied pressure to keep her "partially detached nose" attached to her face. Doctors later determined the bone, cartilage and internal valve of her nose were completely destroyed by the impact of the projectile.

The lawsuit alleges there was "no reasonable basis" for firing at Poole or others who were gathered on the sidewalk, and accuses officers who did so of negligence.

"In particular, defendant officers did not safely deploy their weaponry in a manner that minimized and/or avoided projectiles from striking peaceful demonstrators," the suit reads.

Poole's attorneys said Jeff Bliemeister, who was then LPD chief, and Sheriff Terry Wagner approved the use of various "less lethal" weapons in advance of the May 31 demonstrations in downtown Lincoln.

As they attempted to disperse the largely peaceful protesters, the lawsuit states, officers "lent their support and the authority of their office to each other, failed to intervene to prevent the indiscriminate, excessive and unlawful use of (kinetic impact projectiles); and advised, assisted, ratified and/or directed the actions and inactions resulting in the severe injuries suffered by Ms. Poole."