Live updates: Final arguments begin in Bailey Boswell's trial
Live updates: Final arguments begin in Bailey Boswell's trial

IMG_8655 Bailey Boswell (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bailey Boswell listens to testimony during her trial at the Dawson County Courthouse in Lexington, Nebraska.

 BARBARA BATIE/FOR THE KEARNEY HUB

LEXINGTON, Neb. — After more than two weeks of testimony about the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk three years ago, final arguments are under way. 

Prosecutors will argue Bailey Boswell played an active role in the slaying of  after the two women met on the internet dating app Tinder.

A defense attorney for Boswell, meanwhile, is expected to tell jurors there's no evidence his client participated in Loofe's killing.

Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, faces the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder. She could become the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska.

Last year, a jury found her 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, guilty of first-degree murder. Trail will find out in December whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.

At his trial, Trail testified Loofe died accidentally during a "sex game" in which Boswell and Loofe had taken turns being choked while having sex. He said he went too far with the choking, killing the 24-year-old native of Neligh, Nebraska.

Trail has said he didn't report the death to authorities because no one would have believed the account of an ex-convict. The jury didn't believe her death was accidental, convicting him of first-degree murder, which is an intentional slaying committed with premeditation.

Boswell's trial was moved to the central Nebraska community of Lexington due to extensive publicity surrounding the case and first trial in eastern Nebraska.

