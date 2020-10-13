Live updates: Final arguments expected Tuesday in Bailey Boswell's trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — After more than two weeks of testimony about the death and dismemberment of a Lincoln store clerk three years ago, final arguments are scheduled to be delivered Tuesday.

Prosecutors will argue Bailey Boswell played an active role in the slaying of after the two women met on the internet dating app Tinder.

A defense attorney for Boswell, meanwhile, is expected to tell jurors there's no evidence his client participated in Loofe's killing.

Boswell, a 26-year-old native of Leon, Iowa, faces the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder. She could become the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska.

Last year, a jury found her 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, guilty of first-degree murder. Trail will find out in December whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison.