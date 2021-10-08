Long-awaited autopsy reveals Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf died by homicide, records show

LINCOLN — More than four months after investigators found Carly Schaaf's remains near Pawnee Lake, the 23-year-old Lincoln woman's death has officially been ruled a homicide, according to records obtained by the Journal Star.

The immediate cause of Schaaf's death was asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose, according to her death certificate, issued on Thursday.

Schaaf, who was reported missing to Lincoln Police on May 19 and found dead at Pawnee Lake on June 10, had suffered from "acute intoxication" by methamphetamine and diphenhydramine at the time of her death, according to her death certificate. The latter drug is among active ingredients in over-the-counter allergy relief medication such as Benadryl, but can be intoxicating when taken in near-lethal doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Schaaf was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m. on June 10, according to the death certificate — around the same time investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office discovered human remains in a wooded area near the southwest side of the lake.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said then that the remains — identified as Schaaf's on June 11 and publicly announced as hers on June 12 — were discovered in a "covered state" and that the covering appeared to be intentional.