Louisville man pleads no contest to shooting son in abdomen, buttocks
Louisville man pleads no contest to shooting son in abdomen, buttocks

A Cass County man has pleaded no contest to wounding his 16-year-old son in the abdomen and buttocks with a small-caliber handgun. 

After hearing the plea Tuesday, a Cass County district judge then found 54-year-old Clarence Moxey of Louisville guilty of first-degree assault and felony child abuse. Each charge carries a penalty of one year to 50 years in prison. 

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Wednesday that he will recommend that the sentences be served at the same time. A felony firearms charge was dismissed, he said. 

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to Moxey's home to investigate a family disturbance about 10:30 a.m. July 20, 2020. The deputy left the home around 11:20 a.m.

The deputy returned to the home at 11:30 a.m. to check on a report of a shooting. An investigation determined Moxey shot his son in the abdomen and buttocks with a small-caliber handgun.  

The 16-year-old was flown by helicopter Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment.

 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

