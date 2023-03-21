Lincoln police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a home Monday night and took food and cigars while the resident sat in the living room.

The resident, a 33-year-old man, called police at 10:11 p.m. after he heard a door and then the refrigerator door open, according to a press release. Police said the man initially thought it was a family member but got up to investigate when he didn’t hear any more sounds.

In the kitchen the resident found the 42-year-old attempting to hide. The man confronted the intruder, who then left the home. The resident followed the intruder outside and took back the stolen food and cigars. The two men did not know each other.

Officers searched the area and found a man matching the resident’s description. The resident positively identified the man, who was then booked into Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of burglary.