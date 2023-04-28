Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 28-year-old Washington man on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a car crash in south-central Nebraska that killed two people and critically injured three others.

Around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup pulling an empty trailer was traveling west on Nebraska Highway 89 in Furnas County, according to a press release. The man driving the pickup ran a stop sign at the U.S. Highway 283 intersection and struck the passenger side of a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle. Five people were inside the SUV.

A woman inside the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. A girl was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and has since died. The three other people in the SUV were taken to various hospitals in critical condition.

The two people inside the Dodge pickup were taken to Norton County Hospital in Kansas. Their injuries are not life-threatening. After being released from the hospital, law enforcement arrested the man and took him to Phelps County Jail in Holdrege.

The State Patrol said it is conducting an investigation.