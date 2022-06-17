Man arrested after missing Indiana teen found during traffic stop near Kearney

A missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana was found near Kearney Wednesday along with a 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and other crimes.

The police department in Lafayette, Indiana, informed the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday that the girl was believed to be traveling through Nebraska with an adult man. According to an affidavit, her location was known because law enforcement pinged her cell phone.

Police told the patrol that the girl may be in the company of Kyle Miotke, a 20-year-old Colorado resident. A state trooper saw his yellow Ford F-150 driving on Interstate 80 near Kearney and initiated a traffic stop, according to a press release from the patrol.

Miotke was driving the truck with an unnamed female passenger. Both initially denied that there was anyone else in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

After being asked to exit the vehicle and sit in the patrol car, Miotke admitted that there was another female hiding in the back of the car. She was found and identified as the missing girl, according to the press release. Miotke was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and lodged in the Buffalo County Jail.

According to the state patrol, the Lafayette Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Miotke Thursday. He was arrested on suspicion of promotion of child sex trafficking, kidnapping, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate communication with a child via electronic device and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

