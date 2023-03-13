A 42-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of repeatedly pointing a laser pointer at a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.

According to a press release, helicopter pilots with the state patrol were flying west of downtown Lincoln around 10 p.m. Friday when they reported that the helicopter had been struck by a laser.

Pilots immediately reported the laser strike to Lincoln Air Traffic Control. A laser strike is automatically classified as an in-flight emergency, as the light can incapacitate pilots and cause temporary blindness. Pointing a laser pointer at any aircraft is a federal crime.

As the pilots searched for the laser's origin, additional laser strikes hit the helicopter. From the air, pilots identified the source of the laser as coming from a man walking on a path near Lincoln's Salt Creek. The pilots advised state troopers and local police of the man's location.

Troopers located the man, who had a laser pointer in his possession, on the path. He was taken into custody and booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault. Charges have not yet been formally filed against the man in state or federal court.

If the man is federally indicted for interfering with a air crew member via laser, he could face time in federal prison and thousands of dollars in fines. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the incident.