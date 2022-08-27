Man arrested in Las Vegas 2 years after escaping Nebraska corrections center

A man who escaped from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln more than two years ago was arrested in Las Vegas Friday.
Ronald Taylor and another inmate left the corrections facility on May 21, 2020, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The other inmate Taylor left with, Brandon Britton, was arrested in Texas on June 5, 2020, and was returned to custody, according to the news release.
Taylor is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months up to 54 years for convictions out of Custer and Lancaster Counties that include possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, theft, assault by a confined person and escape, according to the news release. Taylor began serving his sentence on Oct. 30, 1997. He has a tentative release date of May 14, 2025.
People are also reading…
The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln operates at the lowest custody level and is the least restrictive of the department's facilities. Inmates are allowed to leave the facility for approved work, school and religious services without direct supervision.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The Omaha man who staged an active-shooter drill in which he fired blanks at Catholic Charities' employees said the nonprofit group wanted it to be realistic.
Workers at Omaha Catholic Charities didn't know it was a drill when a masked man showed up, wearing black and firing blanks from a semiautomatic handgun. The nonprofit says hiring him was a mistake.
An Omaha nonprofit that aids trauma victims conducted an active-shooter drill without telling workers the gunman’s bullets weren’t real. The workers ended up traumatized.
Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl at a rest stop along Interstate 80.
A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Ord.
A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl.
An Omaha couple was killed in a motorcycle crash in western Iowa over the weekend.
082322-owh-new-crash
An arrest warrant charging an Omaha man with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his grandmother and great-grandmother has been filed in Douglas County Court.
An Omaha man who oversees two Omaha halfway houses has been charged with a sex offense of his own, a development that uprooted nine parolees who must find new housing.
Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after finding 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Winside, which is in northeast Nebraska.
After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced to probation.
A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.