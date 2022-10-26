 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with killing 4 people in Laurel discharged from hospital, taken to jail

The man charged with killing four people in Laurel in August has been discharged from the hospital and taken to jail, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged Wednesday from St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln, the patrol said.

Just after 3 a.m. Aug. 4, Cedar County 911 received a phone call reporting an explosion and fire at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Inside, they found Michelle Ebeling, 53, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While crews were at the scene of the first fire, another fire was reported at 503 Elm St. Fire crews and law enforcement officers who entered the home found three people dead: Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, all of whom had been shot.

Officers said they found a pistol in the Twifords' house. The weapon’s serial number was traced and linked to Jones.

Early on Aug. 5, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol's SWAT team served a warrant at Jones' home, which is across the street from the first fire, and found him with significant burns. Jones was airlifted to St. Elizabeth, where he has been treated since.

Jones was taken Wednesday to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

A judge in August set Jones' bail at $5 million. He is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts each of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson.

