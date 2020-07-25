Man charged with killing Norfolk woman arrested in Sioux City, Iowa

A man charged with killing a Norfolk woman on Friday has been taken into custody.

Deshawn Gleaton Jr., 28, was taken into custody in Sioux City, Iowa, about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Gleaton was charged in a warrant out of Madison County, Nebraska, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of Hailey Christiansen, 29, of Norfolk.

Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller has said Christiansen was shot at a home early Friday and died at a hospital during surgery. Gleaton had left the house before officers arrived, police said. His car was later found near the village of Jackson, Nebraska.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was to transport him to the Madison County Jail on Saturday, Norfolk police said.

The agencies involved in the search for Gleaton included the Sioux City Police Department, Woodberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.