Man damages 25 bottles of wine at Lincoln grocery store, throws rocks at vehicles

A 40-year-old man described as screaming and upset caused a disturbance at a Lincoln grocery store this week, resulting in about $6,000 in damage, police said.

According to Lincoln police, employees at a Lincoln Super Saver said the man came into the store about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday already angry and started breaking things.

When police arrived, they found him outside swinging a No Parking sign at vehicles, with concrete still attached to the sign. When police approached him, he became compliant and was taken into custody without incident.

While reviewing security footage from the store, police realized the man also had thrown rocks at vehicles in the parking lot.

Police found three vehicles that had been damaged.

Damage inside the store was estimated at $3,000, and damage to the vehicles was similarly estimated at $3,000.

While searching the man, police found a pipe and a clear plastic bag with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

