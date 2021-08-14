Man dies after being shot by Nebraska state trooper near St. Paul

A special team from the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which a trooper shot and killed a man near St. Paul, Nebraska, Saturday.

Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance involving two neighbors around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the State Patrol said in a press release.

One of the neighbors reportedly discharged a weapon during the altercation. Officers from the sheriff's office, St. Paul Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene in St. Paul, which is about 30 minutes north of Grand Island.

Officers arrived on scene about 12:42 p.m. A few minutes later, a group of officers found a man holding a rifle near a garage.

A trooper gave repeated commands for the man, identified as John Vogel, to put down the weapon, according to the patrol.

Vogel, 80, did not comply and raised the rifle, according to the patrol. The trooper, who was not identified, discharged his weapon twice, striking Vogel.

Officers provided medical aid to Vogel, who was taken to the Howard County Medical Center, where he later died, according to the patrol. No one else was injured.

Howard County Attorney David Schroeder requested that the State Patrol's Special Investigation Team investigate the incident.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.