Man fleeing from deputies, 2nd driver and police dog die in York County crash

A 47-year-old man fleeing from York County sheriff's deputies stole a sheriff's cruiser and crashed into another vehicle, killing himself, the driver of the other vehicle and a police dog that was inside the cruiser.
Authorities have not identified the man and second driver, but Hampton Public Schools officials said Kyle Ediger, a 31-year-old math teacher and boys basketball coach in Hampton, died in the crash. He had worked at the school for nine years.
The Dutch Shepherd K-9 was named Nitro and had been with the department for barely two months.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, York County sheriff's deputies tried to stop a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was being driven erratically in a rural area.
Deputies pursued the pickup, which sped away at more than 100 mph. About eight minutes later, the pickup stopped, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man got out of the pickup, said he had a gun, hid his hands and told the deputies that he wanted to die. He moved toward the deputies and took control of a marked canine unit cruiser.
Nitro, one of the department's two police dogs, was inside.
The man fled in the cruiser, and deputies chased after him. The high-speed chase continued through York County and entered the city of York. The man then stopped the cruiser on some railroad tracks.
The man got out of the vehicle and stood outside as a train approached. Deputies tried to get control of the cruiser and get Nitro out, but as they got closer, the man got back into the driver's seat and drove north on Delaware Avenue.
At that point, the train had arrived and separated the officers from the the man and the stolen cruiser.
The driver then turned around at 25th Street in York and headed back toward the train, driving at a high rate of speed and slamming into the back of a vehicle that was waiting for the train to pass.
That vehicle was pushed into the train. The driver of the stolen cruiser, the driver of the vehicle waiting for the train and Nitro were "killed instantly," York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said in a statement.
Ediger, who was the driver of the vehicle waiting for the train, was remembered by Hampton Public Schools Superintendent Holly Herzberg as "a valued and respected math teacher and coach."
"His unexpected death was a shock to our students and staff," Herzberg said in a statement. Crisis counselors were available for students and staff who needed extra support, she said.
Hampton is about 17 miles west of York.
Nitro, who was born in Poland, recently was purchased by the family of a York County sheriff's deputy who was killed in an Interstate 80 crash on his way to work, the York News-Times reported.
The family named the dog Nitro because the late deputy, Tony Howe, had worked with a canine partner named Nitro in the early 2000s.
