Man fleeing from deputies, 2nd driver and police dog die in York County crash

Nitro, one of the department's two police dogs, was inside.

The man fled in the cruiser, and deputies chased after him. The high-speed chase continued through York County and entered the city of York. The man then stopped the cruiser on some railroad tracks.

The man got out of the vehicle and stood outside as a train approached. Deputies tried to get control of the cruiser and get Nitro out, but as they got closer, the man got back into the driver's seat and drove north on Delaware Avenue.

At that point, the train had arrived and separated the officers from the the man and the stolen cruiser.

The driver then turned around at 25th Street in York and headed back toward the train, driving at a high rate of speed and slamming into the back of a vehicle that was waiting for the train to pass.

That vehicle was pushed into the train. The driver of the stolen cruiser, the driver of the vehicle waiting for the train and Nitro were "killed instantly," York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said in a statement.